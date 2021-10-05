NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in NiSource by 1,334.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NI stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

