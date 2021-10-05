Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDBY. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NRDBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 38,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,400. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

