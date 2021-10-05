Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.20 target price (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

