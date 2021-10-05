Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 23,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,039,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

