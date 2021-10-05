Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing in the other two. Strong wealth management operations and digitalization moves remain positives. Robust organic growth and efforts to improve productivity keep the company well-poised for growth in the near term. Given the improvement in credit quality and solid liquidity position, the company is well-poised to navigate any unfavorable economic condition. Efforts to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities are encouraging. However, rising costs on investments in technology and personnel continue to hurt financials. Any decline in loan balances might hinder revenues.”

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Northern Trust stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.