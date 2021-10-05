NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average of $230.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

