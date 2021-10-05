NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 537 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard stock opened at $344.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.25 and a 200-day moving average of $366.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

