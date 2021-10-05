NorthRock Partners LLC Has $316,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 425.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 226,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

