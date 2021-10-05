NorthRock Partners LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

