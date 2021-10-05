NorthRock Partners LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

