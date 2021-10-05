NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

