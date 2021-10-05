NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

