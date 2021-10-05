NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.47 and a 200 day moving average of $255.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

