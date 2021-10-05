NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

