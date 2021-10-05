Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 72,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,896,032 shares.The stock last traded at $68.00 and had previously closed at $67.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

