Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $24.81

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $24.16. Nuvalent shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.