Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 45.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSE NIM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 9,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.