Oakhurst Advisors LLC Makes New $12.22 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 566,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Oakhurst Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oakhurst Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 397,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

