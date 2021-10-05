OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

