Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 27,586,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,191. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

