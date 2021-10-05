Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 27,586,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,191. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

