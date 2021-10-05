OceanEx Token Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $4.12 million and $161,849.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00110457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00141926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.45 or 1.00206361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.06854246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

