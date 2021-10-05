OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OFS opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
