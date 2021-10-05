OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OFS opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

