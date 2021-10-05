Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $7,746.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00141238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.42 or 0.99926512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.97 or 0.06839209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 192,065,849 coins and its circulating supply is 189,701,366 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

