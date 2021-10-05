Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Several research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

