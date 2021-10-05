Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

