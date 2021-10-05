ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Williams Capital

Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ONON opened at $29.09 on Monday. ON has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

