ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. It is witnessing solid demand environment, particularly for its power and sensing products, which it expects to continue in the near term. Moreover, strong liquidity and free cash flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, the company is suffering from supply constraints, especially for certain products that are manufactured by its foundry partners. onsemi expects that the demand will continue to outpace supply through the first half of next year. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

