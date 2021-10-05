Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,015.00.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

