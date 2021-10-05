Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,546,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,406 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $54,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 484.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 57,249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,590,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.