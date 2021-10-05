Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNGTF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

RNGTF opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

