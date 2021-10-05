Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Shares Up 5.8%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.95. 3,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 192,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Outbrain, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

