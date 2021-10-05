Oxen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,580.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $114,580.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.06 or 0.06892654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00344706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01131531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00107515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.00539957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.00408370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00293273 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,496,922 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

