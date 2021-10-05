Oxygen Price Tops $2.32 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $137.03 million and $1.44 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,148,423 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

