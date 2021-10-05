Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.