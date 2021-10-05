Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 130,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

