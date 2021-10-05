PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of PagerDuty worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after purchasing an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

PagerDuty stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,805 shares of company stock worth $9,978,691. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

