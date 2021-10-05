Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $469.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

