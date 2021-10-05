Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.97

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.97 and last traded at C$28.52, with a volume of 325770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

