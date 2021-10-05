Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTBI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

