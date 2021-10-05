Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

ALCO stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,799 shares of company stock worth $2,264,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

