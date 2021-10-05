Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

RBB opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $488.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

