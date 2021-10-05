Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 45.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 98,122 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 61.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 81.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.