Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,577 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $572.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

