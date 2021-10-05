Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,587 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BEPC stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.