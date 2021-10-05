Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTHRF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.21.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

