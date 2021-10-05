Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

