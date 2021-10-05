Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

PSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 4,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,850. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

