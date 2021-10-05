Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Despegar.com by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.