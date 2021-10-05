Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1,133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $279.56 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.37. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

