Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after buying an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,251,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 241,217 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

